Ice Snaps Tree Limbs in Memphis as Massive Winter Storm Hits Tennessee

A winter storm spanning from northernmost Maine to south-central Texas threatened millions with snow, rain, and ice on Thursday, February 3.

A doorbell camera on the home of Justin Hurley captured the moment a tree limb across the street snapped under the weight of the ice affecting Memphis on Thursday.

“Our front door camera has paid for itself in entertainment value alone,” Hurley wrote on Twitter.

The National Weather Service encouraged people to stay home as officials reported vehicle crashes on local icy roads. Credit: Justin Hurley via Storyful

