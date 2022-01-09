Ice Jam Seen at Kankakee River in Wilmington

The National Weather Service confirmed an ice jam on the Kankakee River at Wilmington, Illinois, on January 8, with aerial video from a local weather account showing the scene at the I-55 bridge.

The weather service said the river was likely to rise to flood stage over the coming days.

Freezing rain was expected in the Chicago area, making for difficult driving conditions, local reports said.

This video was shot by the Joliet Weather Center. Credit: Joliet Weather Center via Storyful