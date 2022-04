An ice jam at Caribou, Maine, prompted a flooding advisory from the National Weather Service on April 10.

Rainfall and snowmelt were expected to combine and create the conditions for ice jams, particularly on the Aroostook River, the National Weather Service said.

This drone video taken by meteorologist James Sinko shows the ice jam backed up at the Caribou Dam on the Aroostook River. Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful