Ice Encases Cars Beside Lake Erie in Hamburg, New York

Storyful

Cars parked beside Lake Erie in Hamburg became encased in ice after Western New York was impacted by lake effect snow from Saturday, March 18, into Sunday morning.

Footage captured by Richard Hulburd on Sunday shows two cars covered in ice by the Hamburg waterfront.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that lake effect snow was expected to continue through Sunday afternoon, causing blowing and drifting snow, which would make travel difficult at times. Credit: @weather_buffalo via Storyful

