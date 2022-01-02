Ice Crystals Form on Bubbles as Sun Sets in West Minnesota

Amid bitterly cold temperature in western Minnesota on January 1, Carol Bauer in Graceville had some fun, creating bubbles on the rim of a jar and watching as stunning ice crystals formed and were backlit by the setting winter sun.

“No two are the same,” Bauer told Storyful, referring to the ice crystals. “I like to add to this scene by doing this in front of the sunset which gives the bubble a glow of color,” she said.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures at the nearby Wheaton were expected to drop to 28°F (-33° C) that night. Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful