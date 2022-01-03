Ice-Caked Ship Carrying Cars Docks in Russia's Far East

A ship carrying cars made for quite the sight when it docked in the far east Russian port city of Vladivostok on December 27 caked in ice.

This footage, shot by Vladislav Pronichev on December 28, shows much of the ship’s superstructure and cargo covered in thick ice. One of the icy vehicles can be seen being unloaded by crane.

Shipping union official Petr Osichanskiy told local media the ice was caused by large waves driven by powerful winds. He said that while there was nothing too unusual about ice forming on ships, the December winds were “much stronger than usual” and “sailors aren’t used to it.” Credit: Vladislav Pronichev via Storyful