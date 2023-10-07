IBEW Highlight of the Night: Eastern QB Zane Wagner throws 53-yard touchdown
Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the “disrespectful” one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend’s contest.
Over the years that Kayla Nicole dated the football star, she and Mahomes became very close, with Nicole even serving as her bridesmaid.
Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
The seven-time NBA All Star filed for a divorce from college sweetheart Kay'La Lillard, citing "irreconcilable differences."
The Blue Jays face a number of pressing questions this winter after another disappointing end to their season.
Despite being in his second year in the NFL, 49ers' QB Brock Purdy is driving a Toyota and still shares rent with a roommate in the Bay Area.
The Princess of Wales attended a Rugby League Inclusivity Day in Hull
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chicago traded Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ending the fourth-year player's brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The move comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago's offence. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursda
Brandin Cooks should add something to the Cowboys offense, but so far they don’t know how to use him.
After finishing their 2023 season on a sour note, the Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of work to do in the offseason.
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard is the favorite for the Calder Trophy, but this is a strong rookie class.
Each of the NHL's divisions boasts at least two credible Stanley Cup contenders.
Need to dig deep in Week 5? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski has you covered with his sleeper picks for the slate.
As the Dodgers begin another postseason push, it's hard to find references to Julio Urías at Dodger Stadium. But his absence will be felt.
The Dutchman will wrap up the title with a sixth-placed finish or better in Saturday’s sprint race.
Kicking yourself about a draft decision? You are not alone. Andy Behrens shares the picks haunting fantasy managers.
A dozen UFC alumni have been booked for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA in Mississippi.
The Princess of Wales didn't let her injured hand keep her from giving the game her all
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Chesson Hadley played bogey-free Thursday in the Sanderson Farms Championship and posted an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in his latest bid to secure his PGA Tour card. This is the third straight year Hadley has been on the bubble to finish among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup. At least now he has time on his side, and faith in swing that he tweaked at the start of the year. He had two stretches of three straight birdies on a day of ever-shifting weather at the Country Club
Here's how Twitter reacted to Joel Embiid joining Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.