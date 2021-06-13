Ian Happ's two-run homer
Ian Happ launches a two-run home run to left-center field to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning
The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.
The Toronto Blue Jays busted out the big bats in Saturday's win over the Boston Red Sox.
Eriksen was transported to a hospital, where officials later said he was awake, breathing and speaking to teammates via phone.
Marc Bergevin has every reason to smile these days.
If hired, either woman would be the first female head coach in the NBA.
Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Denmark player Christian Eriksen after scoring the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win over Russia.
Krejcikova held on to win her first-ever Grand Slam singles title in the battle of the first-timers.
Harden will miss Game 4, but Jeff Green has been upgraded to questionable.
The 26-year-old lightweight followed through on his vow to "knock people out" in his UFC debut.
Why is Bell so mad at one of football's most beloved figures?
Green's injury will be reevaluated in "approximately two weeks."
Murphy quoted late Packers GM Ted Thompson, who called Rodgers "complicated."
The Lakers are looking to get back to championship form, DeMar DeRozan could be on a new team, while the Mavericks need to figure out what to do with Kristaps Porzingis.
WASHINGTON (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the eighth inning with an RBI single that broke a scoreless tie and the San Francisco Giants held on to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Saturday to earn a split in the day-night doubleheader. In the opener, Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings that led the Nationals to a 2-0 win. The two teams combined for five runs in the doubleheader that was scheduled after Thursday’s rainout. Held to
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos threw seven commanding innings for Minnesota against the highest-scoring team in the majors, Jorge Polanco had three RBIs and the Twins beat the Houston Astros 5-2 on Saturday night. Polanco homered for the fifth time in 11 games, and Miguel Sanó and Ben Rortvedt each drove in runs with doubles to back Berríos (7-2) in his ninth consecutive start without a loss. The exuberant right-hander had his fastball hopping, with eight strikeouts against the hardest team to
CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday night. Kyle Hendricks (8-4) threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games. Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit home runs for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 12 and fell to .500 at 32-32 for the first time since April 28. John G
Jamahal Hill's arm was flapping uncontrollably near the end of the bout after he was taken down by Paul Craig.
Modified Tour champ Doug Coby beat Greg Biffle and Tony Stewart to the checkered flag on Saturday night.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Unbeaten Russian Movsar Evloev used a string of takedowns to defeat Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu on the undercard of UFC 263 Saturday night. While Evloev dominated the first two rounds, Dawodu rallied in the third with some punishing strikes. But it was too little too late for the Canadian, who saw his five-fight UFC win streak snapped. All three judges scored it 29-27 for Evloev, awarding the Russian a 10-8 edge in the second round. Evloev (15-0-0) is ranked No.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Copa America has yet to kick off, but 11 players have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Brazil. Eight are Venezuelans and three Bolivians, soccer bodies of the two countries said on Saturday. Venezuela, which plays the opener of the tournament on Sunday against the hosts, has summoned 15 new players for its squad. Three members of its coaching staff were also infected. Its football federation said in a statement that all "are ready to join our group in Brazil later t