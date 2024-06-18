Ian Happ's three-run home run (8)

- Advertisement
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
The Boston Celtics announced Kristaps Porzingis is good to go for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks after missing Games 3 and 4 with a left leg injury.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
NBA guard Cameron Payne was arrested on Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona for providing a false report to police and not giving his name. He was booked but released from jail shortly thereafter.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.