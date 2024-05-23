Ian Happ's double breaks up perfect game
Ian Happ lines a double to left-center field, breaking up Max Fried's perfect game to lead off the bottom of the 6th inning
Ohtani will live about 20 minutes from Dodger Stadium.
The All-NBA selection was the sixth for Jokić, who was awarded his third MVP trophy in four seasons on May 8.
"We're not always going to agree, and there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is," Mahomes said.
The news was announced as TNT's NBA rights hang in the balance.
Oneil Cruz is the first player in the Statcast era to have multiple 120 mph hits in a single game.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recap Jaden Rashada's recent lawsuit, discuss the latest on the House settlement, break down private capital in college football and a man who trashed the DMV with fish.
Jalen Brunson and Bojan Bogdanović, who underwent wrist surgery, will be reevaluated in two months.
"I'm nowhere near my ceiling," Fields said. Wilson told reporters: "I don't blink."
LaMelo Ball allegedly drove away and ran over an 11-year-old's foot when he was trying to get Ball's autograph at a Hornets fan event last fall.
Hendricks currently holds a 10.57 ERA.
Bonds will join his former manager Jim Leyland as a member of the Pirates' Hall of Fame.
Charles McDonald is joined by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to break down which teams had the best and worst offseasons in the NFL
With largely the same group of players as the past two seasons, the answer for Philadelphia can be both.
Edwards won 28 races from 2004-2016 while Rudd had 23 victories over 33 seasons.
When Hayes arrives this week, although she'll have plenty of familiarizing to do, her core — the players, the most important part of any national team — will largely already be in place.
Not even LeBron can say he's launched a signature basketball collection with Wilson.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the Phillies taking advantage of their weak schedule, the Yankees’ rotation dilemma when Gerrit Cole returns, Paul Skenes’ encore performance against the Cubs and the Cardinals’ City Connect uniforms.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
Vincent Goodwill connects with Boston Globe's national NBA writer Gary Washburn to recap the wild weekend of playoff basketball and look ahead to the conference finals.