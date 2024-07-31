Ian Happ scores on a wild pitch

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
This is USA rugby's first Olympic medal in the women's game.
After a disappointing silver in Tokyo, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Cary and Sunisa Lee put the USA on top of the world.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
Nada Hafez won her first-round match over American Elizabeth Tartakovsky.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes reached the milestone on Monday versus the Houston Astros.
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was hit in the face by a pitch in Monday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he played the entire game.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
On today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit Dellenger's breaking news from Friday regarding the House case settlement. They dive deep into how it will impact scholarships across multiple sports, walk-ons, cutting sports and Title IX.
Steve McMichael's wild personality fit well in Chicago.
Jagger Eaton almost won gold, missing by just a fraction of a point.
Coco Gauff charged hard in her match against Maria Lourdes Carle, and now she's moving to the third round.
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.
In today's edition: Nadal vs. Djokovic (tune in now!), LeBron and KD lead Team USA, Marchand lives up to the hype, Chase Budinger spotlight, the colleges with the most Olympians, and more.
Whitham is the second 14-year old to make their debut in a U.S. soccer league this month.
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Oakland Athletics reliever Mason Miller was placed on the injured list due to a fractured left pinky finger. That might influence whether he gets traded.