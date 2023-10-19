IAEA scientists visit Fukushima after water release

STORY: "I think everything has been very open and transparent so we've been able to watch fish coming in, off the boats being landed and then being packed for samples," he said.

Japan is under pressure to prove its seafood products are safe for consumption. China banned all seafood imports from the country after it began releasing the power plant water. Russia recently joined China in saying that Japan was not transparent enough about the safety of the water, a view that Japan and the U.S. have said is groundless.

McGinnity said while it's hard to resolve a complicated, international political issue, he believed the transparency offered on this trip will help Japan make its case, with scientific observers from China, South Korea, Canada accompanying the IAEA researchers to check on the process.

The samples will be delivered to a research centre in Chiba Prefecture and will be sent to each country's laboratory for an independent testing. The IAEA will release a comprehensive report including the test results from each lab.