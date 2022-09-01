IAEA Route to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Comes Under Fire From Russia, Ukraine Says

The route for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors heading to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was shelled by Russian forces just after the team’s departed for the site, the governor of Zaporizhzhia said on September 1.

Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that Russians were shelling “the preplanned route of the IAEA mission” from Zaporizhzhia from their location to the nuclear power plant, several hours away in Enerhodar.

“The UN advance team cannot continue their movement due to security reasons,” he said. Storyful has not verified these claims.

Russian state media, citing the Russian-appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia region, accused Ukraine of “interfering with the visit.”

Safety at the Zaporizhzhia plant has been a concern amid shelling and damage.

The IAEA said the mission’s aim is to “bring clarity to the situation and help address any contradictory information about the status of the facility, its operation and the damage it has sustained.”

Video posted to Twitter by Maria Avdeeva on Thursday shows a media scrum as IAEA inspectors prepare to leave for the nuclear plant. Credit: Maria Avdeeva via Storyful