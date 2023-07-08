IAEA chief's S. Korea visit draws protests over Fukushima

STORY: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Seoul on Saturday (July 8)

over Japan's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from its tsunami-hit Fukushima plant.

The protest comes as the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief's visit to South Korea which aimed at calming fears.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Saturday.

Park told Grossi that Seoul's consistent position was that contaminated water should be verified for safety and treated in a manner that complies with international law and standards.

That's according to a statement from the ministry.

Earlier in the week, the IAEA said that a two-year review showed Japan's plans for the water release would have a negligible impact on the environment.

South Korea's government has said it respected the IAEA's report and that its own analysis had found the release will not have "any meaningful impact" on its waters.

Despite that, a ban on food and seafood products from the Fukushima region would remain in place.