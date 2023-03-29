Hyena cubs adorably bite vehicle tires
Here's a look at the roster the Blue Jays will take to St. Louis for Opening Day on Thursday.
Andrew Toles hasn't played since 2018. Since then, he was found homeless and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Of all the ways to get thrown out of a baseball game, three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto probably never had this happen before.
When will Ricky Tiedemann debut? How many bombs for Vladdy? An AL East crown for the Blue Jays? Here are some bold predictions for the 2023 campaign.
Shohei Ohtani already is MLB's highest-compensated player before hitting free agency, reportedly earning $70 million via his salary and endorsements.
The 2023 Major League Baseball offseason saw the signing of more than a handful of long-term multimillion-dollar contracts with eye-popping financial numbers. Among the contracts, the Yankees signed...
What surprises could we see this MLB season? How about a Dodgers rookie making a huge impact, a superstar running wild and high ceiling going higher?
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Yusei Kikuchi put in one last strong pitching performance this spring as the Toronto Blue Jays ended their Grapefruit League campaign Tuesday with a 6-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Kikuchi pitched 2 2/3 no-hit innings of relief, racking up six strikeouts over that span. The left-hander finished spring training with a 2-1 record, a 0.87 earned-run average and 31 strikeouts over seven appearances, including six starts. The Phillies won the game in the bottom of the ninth
It's never too early to improve your fantasy baseball team. Andy Behrens reveals 12 players who were under-drafted and are worth adding now.
The National League dominates the top-end starters, but the American League seems to have greater overall depth entering the new season.
Opening Day is almost upon us.
At the end of a long spring, it seems an opportune time to attempt to predict things which no reasonable person could claim to have called ahead of time.
TORONTO — The sting of a quick wild-card round exit long faded, an air of confidence hovered at the Toronto Blue Jays' camp during spring training. It was there for good reason. There's plenty to like about a roster that had defensive upgrades made in the off-season to supplement a young core still entering its prime. The pieces appear to be in place for a strong year and potential playoff run. Now it's a matter of delivering during the 162-game campaign and getting past the opening round for th
Many Royals fans balk at the cost of parking for a game at Kauffman Stadium. Here’s how it compares to other Major League Baseball teams.
WIth a revamped starting rotation, Rangers are primed for their best season in years
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was ejected Monday in a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays for an awkward ball exchange that followed a pitch-clock violation. Home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg had just finished calling a ball on Phillies pitcher Craig Kimbrel for taking too long on the mound when the at-bat in the fourth inning devolved into the bizarre ejection. Kimbrel asked for a fresh ball after the violation, and Rosenberg threw him one.
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles optioned right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk, sending one of the game's top pitching prospects to the minors as opening day approaches. The Orioles also released utilityman Franchy Cordero and outfielder Nomar Mazara. Rodriguez went 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA at Triple-A last season, and he's ranked as the game's No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline. However, he posted a 7.04 ERA in five starts this spring. Baltimore also reassigned right-hander Edua
It has been called the most significant series of Major League Baseball rule changes in decades. On Thursday, they will make their regular-season debut. Players, coaches and managers have been getting used to the bigger bases, pitch clocks and ban on infield shifts during spring training. Many fans will get their first taste of the changes this week as the 2023 campaign begins. Here's a quick look at what will be new and different on Opening Day. ON THE CLOCK The pitch clock will be used to spee
The Texas Rangers open their season Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies.