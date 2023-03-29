Hyena cubs adorably bite vehicle tires

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The sting of a quick wild-card round exit long faded, an air of confidence hovered at the Toronto Blue Jays' camp during spring training. It was there for good reason. There's plenty to like about a roster that had defensive upgrades made in the off-season to supplement a young core still entering its prime. The pieces appear to be in place for a strong year and potential playoff run. Now it's a matter of delivering during the 162-game campaign and getting past the opening round for th