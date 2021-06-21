The Hybrid Workplace Is a Win-Win Set-up For The Future

While the challenges are many for businesses caught in the pandemic storm, remote working proved to be the most difficult one. However, slowly but surely, businesses adjusted to the ‘new normal’ and adapted to the hybrid work environment that has proven to be beneficial to not just working women, but also male employees.

Hazari shares her views on the hybrid work environment and why, as a female entrepreneur, she encourages this flexible work structure. Watch the video to know more.

(Interviewed by Poorvi Gupta; Produced by Manasi Phadnis; Edited by Dhruv Sharma)