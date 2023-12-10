Husker fans wait hours for a seat at the volleyball match
A lot of people thought Shohei Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays.
The news that Shohei Ohtani has chosen to stay in Southern California has left Toronto Blue Jays fans heartbroken. The prospect of landing a generational talent had stirred excitement in Toronto, but the pursuit ended in disappointment for the Blue Jays faithful when Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. “I mean $700 million is a pretty astronomical number but (I am) a little heartbroken it wasn’t with the Jays, but I think he’s going
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence questionable with a high-ankle sprain, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) have signed Canadian QB Nathan Rourke to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns (7-5). The Jaguars made the roster move on Saturday. Lawrence suffered the injury late in Monday night's 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. If Lawrence can't play on Sunday, backup C.J. Beathard is expected to make his first start since the 2020 regular-se
Despite Russia starting war in Ukraine, IOC will allow some Russian athletes to compete as 'individual neutral athletes' at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Fitzpatrick made the comments during Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ pregame show.
Red Wings medical personnel called for a stretcher, but Dylan Larkin got up and looked unsteady as he was helped to the dressing room.
Hamilton was speaking at the federation’s prize-giving gala in Baku.
These 20 players have a shot at LIV.
Jon Rahm has admitted that signing with LIV Golf in a record deal worth upwards of £450 million ($566.4m) is a “big risk” to his Ryder Cup future.
DETROIT (AP) — Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat Detroit 5-1 on Saturday night in a game overshadowed by a hit from behind that left Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin unconscious on the ice. Larkin was down for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph Eventually, Larkin was able to stand up, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room. The team released a statemen
BRANDON, Man. — Fourteen-year-old Jaxon Jacobson scored twice in his Western Hockey League debut and the Brandon Wheat Kings went on to beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in the shootout on Friday. Roger McQueen, Dominik Petr and Jayden Wiens scored in the shootout as Brandon (14-11-5) won its fourth straight. Brett Hyland and Nate Danielson had goals in regulation time. Carson Bjarnason made 27 saves and turned aside 7 of 9 skaters in the shootout for the win. Brayden Schuurman struck twice for Mo
Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes said the men's professional golf drama of the past two years, featuring the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League poaching PGA Tour players with large sums of cash, has left the sport he loves in a "sad place.""Fans want to see the best compete against each other. Instead, we are watching the top players split into separate camps," Hughes posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It is frustrating to watch."Hughes' comments came one day after Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was face-down and motionless on the ice for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph on Saturday night. Larkin was eventually able to stand up, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room. There was no immediate report on the injury. Standing near the Ottawa goal during a first-period power play, Larkin took the hit from Joseph and was pushed into the Senators' Parker
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
The All-NBA point guard had the biggest fourth quarter of his career to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns.
The DP World Tour will not be rushed into ripping up its Ryder Cup eligibility rules and will instead see where the merger negotiations go in the wake of Jon Rahm’s £450 million LIV move before bowing to Rory McIlroy’s demands.
Colby Covington accuses Leon Edwards of being a dirty fighter ahead of their UFC 296 title fight.
English pair Charley Hull and Justin Rose are two shots off the lead in the Grant Thornton Invitational - a PGA & LPGA Tour mixed event.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished third in Heisman Trophy balloting behind winner Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr.
