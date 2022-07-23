Husband Gags and Sits Down as Wife Gives Birth in Alberta Hospital

A man gagged uncontrollably while holding his wife’s hand as she gave birth in a hospital in High River, Alberta, on May 8, as seen in a viral TikTok video.

Video taken by Kaden Baudistel shows him looking away and gagging as he held his wife Danielle’s hand as she pushed through labor.

Speaking to Storyful, Baudistel said that his wife was initially annoyed by his behavior but later found it hilarious and was glad he captured the moment as a memory they can both look back on.

“She knows I have the weakest stomach when it comes to anything,” he said, adding that ‘nothing will match the feeling’ of seeing his baby girl for the first time, despite his queasiness. Credit: Kaden Baudistel via Storyful