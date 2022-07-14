Hurricanes leverage cap space to plug two important holes

Carolina emerged as a winner in free agency, acquiring Brent Burns and Max Pacioretty for next to nothing.

Video Transcript

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: For me, it was the Carolina Hurricanes until the Goodrow signing because they did some really quality work in-- within the first few hours of free agency, landing two players who fill holes for virtually no cost. The first move was Brent Burns, a recent Norris Trophy winning defenseman. A guy who's had a tremendous career.

A guy who can still play, logged in like the top five, I think, in total minutes last season. Put up a decent amount of points. I think he had 10 goals and still broke the 55 point mark. He takes the place of Tony DeAngelo, who's going to the Philadelphia Flyers, as the offensive focused right shot defenseman for Carolina, of which they need it.

He comes over at 66% of the cost. So a little over 5 and 1/2 million, I believe, because the San Jose Sharks were willing to retain. And really they just wanted out from underneath this deal, which still has three years remaining because they didn't take much back in return. I think it was just Steven Lorentz, and a goaltending prospect, and a mid-round pick along with retaining that salary.

So the Sharks, they've given up on their competitive window, of course, and they should have. They're changing things under Mike Grier and getting out from underneath the Brent Burns contract makes a lot of sense, but it also makes a lot of sense for Carolina to get in on what could be a difference maker on their back end in a guy who could potentially do a better job than Tony DeAngelo did, and DeAngelo was a huge piece to the puzzle last season for the Carolina Hurricanes.

But on top of that, just before all of the television networks left the airwaves, the Vegas Golden Knights woke up from their hibernation and sent Max Pacioretty, a guy who scored 30 goals routinely in his sleep for a very long time, has been one of the top players in terms of goals per minute in the NHL for forever. He was sent to the Hurricanes for literally no cost, future considerations.

Vegas has had a very difficult time scoring goals. Max Pacioretty was supposed to be the solution there and did provide some of the solution, but couldn't do it all himself. Ran into some injury troubles. But this is a potential boon here for Carolina who demonstrate the benefit of having cap space at your disposal, because when a team like Vegas, who's in cap hell, decides it needs to give up on a player like Max Pacioretty, you can just extend your hands and accept him for free.

Pacioretty is something that the Hurricanes haven't had, which is a natural goal scorer. He can make a huge difference for this team because the one thing that they continue to run into in the postseason is a lack of goal scoring. So with Burns and Pacioretty they become far more dangerous from an offensive perspective this season and when they get to the playoffs next year. It was a wonderful day for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign Calle Jarnkrok to four-year contract

    The Maple Leafs have committed to a four-year contract with Calle Jarnkrok.

  • LeBron James played in Drew League and it went about how you would expect

    LeBron suited up alongside DeMar DeRozan on the Cheaters (yes, that was the name they chose).

  • Mexico arrests drug lord wanted for killing U.S. agent

    STORY: Mexico captured the infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero on Friday, the man who was behind the murder and torture of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985.However, it appears to have come at a tragic cost.Authorities say at least 14 people were killed and another seriously injured when a Black Hawk helicopter supporting the operation crashed in northern Sinaloa state.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico’s navy would investigate the cause of the crash, and that the helicopter had been supporting the kingpin’s capture.Drug lord Caro Quintero was a co-founder of the now-defunct Guadalajara cartel, and eluded authorities for over a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to the drug trade.The U.S. government hailed the arrest and said it would waste no time in requesting an extradition.Sinaloa, where he was caught, is one of Mexico's drug-trafficking heartlands.Caro Quintero spent 28 years in prison for the brutal murder of former U.S. DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, a notorious drug war killing that was dramatized in the Netflix series ‘Narcos: Mexico,' and a low point in relations with the U.S.Caro Quintero has previously denied involvement in the killing.But then he was released in 2013 on a technicality by a Mexican judge, embarrassing the previous government.

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • 'Extremely motivated' Murray excited for opportunity with Leafs: 'A lot to prove'

    TORONTO — Matt Murray is excited about the opportunity. He also knows there are more than a few doubters. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the goaltender — a player looking for a return to form that helped him twice win the Stanley Cup early in his career — from the Ottawa Senators on Monday along with two draft picks in exchange for future considerations. The move by Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is undoubtedly a bold one in a shrinking netminding market with last year's No. 1 option, all-st

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Cam Levins shattered his own Canadian record in racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships on Sunday. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush the 2:09.25 he ran in Toronto in 2018. Tairat Tola of Ethiopia pulled away over the final kilometres to win gold in 2:05.36. Teammate Mosinet Geremew won the silver in 2:06.44, while Bashir Abdi of Belgium took bronze in 2:06.48. The previous