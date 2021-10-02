Hurricane Sam Kicks up Waves in Bermuda

Hurricane Sam weakened off the coast of Bermuda and drifted well to the east of the country in the early hours of October 2, but was still “plenty potent” according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the island on Saturday, as the NHC warned of storm swells with the potential to cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

According to the NHC, while Hurricane Sam weakened in intensity on Saturday morning, it maintained maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

This footage, filmed by Bill Davidson, shows waves whipped up by Sam crashing against the shoreline at John Smith’s Bay on October 1. Credit: Bill Davidson via Storyful