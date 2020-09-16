Hurricane Sally Nears Landfall, Bringing Fierce Winds and Heavy Rain to Pensacola Beach

Hurricane Sally brought powerful winds and flooding rain to Pensacola Beach, Florida, on September 15 as the National Weather Service warned of “historic, life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the northern Gulf coast.”

Up to 16 inches of rain was brought to Pensacola by 10:30 pm local time, according to the National Weather Service.

Reports said the Category 1 storm was approaching the Alabama coast “at a crawl.” As of 8 pm CDT Tuesday, the National Weather Service wrote the hurricane could possibly strengthen, with the storm “a little stronger based on latest hurricane recon data.”

The National Weather Service additionally reported Hurricane Sally would move slowly toward the Gulf Coast, resulting in “prolonged impacts from damaging winds, storm surge, flooding rains, and isolated tornados.” Credit: Nicholas H. Shetley via Storyful