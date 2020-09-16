Hurricane Sally Inundates Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Sally brought wild winds and rain to the Gulf Coast of Florida and Alabama overnight September 15 into September 16, making landfall as a Category 2 storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning around 4 am local time that the hurricane was about to make landfall and would bring “historic and catastrophic flooding in parts of northwest Florida and southern Alabama.”

Sally was also forecast to bring a “life-threatening storm surge” to the western Florida panhandle.

This video shows strong winds and rain blowing through Navarre Beach, near Pensacola, on Wednesday morning.

Several bridges were closed in the area as a result of the storm, including the Three Mile Bridge connecting Pensacola and Gulf Breeze, shut down after a barge got stuck beneath the bridge. Credit: @BeachNavarre via Storyful