Hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida works to pull off 2022 midterm election
As voters cast their ballots at the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center in Lee County Monday, just feet away were piles of rubble, ripped and tattered screens, fences, and so much more debris. It’s all among the remains of Hurricane Ian, nearly six weeks after the storm made history along the Gulf Coast County. “There’s a lot of displaced voters. Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, they were devastated, but the entire county was affected, and there’s people displaced all over,” said Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle.