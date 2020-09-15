Hurricane Paulette Hits Bermuda as Five Storms Rage in Atlantic

Winds fromFcontinued to batter Bermuda on September 14, as a record-equaling five tropical cyclones moved over the Atlantic.

This clip shows waves crashing and boats rocking in Hamilton Harbour.

Approximately 25,000 people were left without power in Bermuda, according to local reports, as the hurricane was upgraded to a Category 2.

Bermuda’s minister of national security, Renee Ming, encouraged residents to stay home while personnel carried out assessments on roads during cleanup operations.

“We know that persons are looking to have their electricity or looking to be able to check on family members and so we are just saying, be patient with us, stay off the road, allow us to get our assessments done and we can get the country up and running as soon as possible,” Ming said. Credit: Sam Thomsen via Storyful