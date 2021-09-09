Hurricane Olaf Batters Southern Coast of Baja California Sur

Parts of southern Baja California Sur were placed under a hurricane warning as Olaf’s eyewall neared the Baja California peninsula on Thursday, September 9, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

This video filmed by Shawn P Williams shows rough surf and high winds along the beach in San Jose del Cabo.

“Significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides" were expected to hit the region by Thursday evening, according to the NHC. Credit: Shawn P Williams via Storyful