Hurricane Lee forecast, afternoon of Sept. 7, 2023

The Canadian Press

Annick deGooyer knew that her family's home of more than 20 years had been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire that consumed scores of properties in West Kelowna, B.C., about three weeks ago. But she expected more to remain than the pile of "ashy dust" atop the foundations that she and her firefighter husband Rob Baker viewed last Friday while on a bus tour of the devastated neighbourhood of Trader's Cove, on the west side of Okanagan Lake. "You would think a whole house, when it burns, it