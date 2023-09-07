Hurricane Lee forecast, afternoon of Sept. 7, 2023
Here is your Hurricane Lee forecast for the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2023.
Here is your Hurricane Lee forecast for the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2023.
Lee is forecast to become a hurricane on Thursday, likely reaching major storm status by Friday
Annick deGooyer knew that her family's home of more than 20 years had been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire that consumed scores of properties in West Kelowna, B.C., about three weeks ago. But she expected more to remain than the pile of "ashy dust" atop the foundations that she and her firefighter husband Rob Baker viewed last Friday while on a bus tour of the devastated neighbourhood of Trader's Cove, on the west side of Okanagan Lake. "You would think a whole house, when it burns, it
Lee has gained hurricane status, with rapid intensification to a major hurricane expected by the weekend
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The rain has passed, and the temple has burned. Now, as Burning Man slowly empties, it’s time to clean up. Burning Man organizers have three weeks to clean up any remnants of the makeshift city plopped across over 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of the Black Rock Desert in northwestern Nevada, but a summer storm that left tens of thousands stranded in ankle-deep mud could alter that timeframe. The annual gathering, which launched on a San Francisco beach in 1986, attracts
Heat, humidity and a trigger mechanism - all critical ingredients available for severe storm potential across Ontario and Quebec
What the forecast looks like.
SCOTCH CREEK, B.C. — All that stands of the Scotch Creek — Lee Creek firehall in the British Columbia Interior’s Shuswap region is a set of blackened stairs leading to a pile of rubble. The ruins are a stark indication of the indiscriminate power of the Bush Creek East blaze that tore through the region about three weeks ago, with speed and ferocity that officials likened to a tornado. It destroyed 176 properties and damaged 50 others. Some of that destruction was on display during separate tour
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open waters of the Atlantic on a path that would take it near the northeast Caribbean. The hurricane was located about 1,130 miles (1,815 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center. Current projections show it not making landfall bu
Severe weather makes its way through northern Ontario Tuesday, bringing potent thunderstorms and relief from the heat in its wake
After early morning storms rumbled through southern Ontario Thursday, the thunderstorm threat lingers across the region and into Quebec for Friday. The weekend will be calmer, and the heat and humidity will subside
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Lee formed Tuesday in the Atlantic Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean by the weekend, forecasters said. The storm was located some 1,230 miles (1,980) kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles Tuesday night. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was forecast to strengthen into an “extremely da
ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. As of 8 a.m. Pacific time, Hilary was located about 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southeast of San Diego, the National Hurricane Center reported. Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Wait times for tens of thousands of Burning Man partygoers trying to exit the mud-caked northern Nevada desert are beginning to decrease after flooded roads left them stranded there for days. Event organizers said they started to let traffic flow out on the main road around 2 p.m. local time Monday — even as they urged attendees to delay their exit to help ease traffic. About two hours after the mass departure began, organizers estimated a wait time of about five h
Families perched atop houses pleading for help to escape the deadly flooding after a cyclone hammered southern Brazil, with the region's governor calling it “an absolutely out of the ordinary event.” The world's latest extreme weather disaster killed at least 31 people and left at least 1,600 homeless, authorities said Wednesday. The scope of the damage was enormous: Rio Grande do Sol Gov. Eduardo Leite said it was his state's highest death toll from a climate event, with “entire cities that wer
YELLOWKNIFE — An evacuation order has been lifted for Yellowknife three weeks after a nearby wildfire forced the city's 20,000 residents out of their homes. The order for the capital of the Northwest Territories, which also included the First Nation communities of Dettah and N’Dilo, has been downgraded to an evacuation alert. The fire is now considered held, which means it isn’t expected to grow under current conditions. Thousands of vehicles are expected to head to Yellowknife in the coming day
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Lee
Ongoing storm repairs in St. Petersburg neighborhood
China's direct economic losses from natural disasters in July to August ballooned to 75.37 billion yuan ($10.31 billion), nearly double of losses in the first six months, driven by extreme rainfall and floods in the wake of powerful typhoons. The losses in August totalled 34.19 billion yuan, according to data from China's Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday, adding to the steep 41.18 billion yuan losses in July, the start of an unusually wet summer in China. Northern China, including Beijing, were the hardest hit by floods after record rainfall from Typhoon Doksuri.
Tropical Storm Lee may approach the southeastern US as Category 4 hurricane
Today could be the hottest day of the year so far, according to the Met Office - as the UK experiences a late heatwave. Heat health alerts have been upgraded to amber for most of England until 9pm on Sunday, as people have been making the most of the sunshine as temperatures rise. The UK's highest temperature of the year so far of 32.2C (89.9F) was recorded on 10 and 25 June.