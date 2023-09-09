Hurricane Lee barreling through open ocean
By Simon Briggs, in New York
He will face Novak Djokovic – the man he beat to win his first and only grand slam so far at Flushing Meadows in 2021.
Novak Djokovic limited big-serving Ben Shelton to five aces and broke him five times in their U.S. Open semifinal Friday. Djokovic pushed back when the 20-year-old unseeded American produced a late stand that got the home crowd into the match. Djokovic then pointed to his temple and pounded his fist on his chest, before a stone-faced Shelton met him at the net for the most perfunctory of handshakes.
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's U.S. Open semifinal victory over Karolina Muchova was delayed by 50 minutes because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands Thursday night. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor. Gauff was leading 1-0 in the second set when play was halted. She would go on to win 6-4, 7-5. “I always speak about preaching about what you feel and what you believe in. It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it.
Osaka also announced her plans to return to tennis at the Australian Open in January
It's unclear what the move means for the former Wimbledon finalist's tennis future.
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff never wavered. Not when a big lead in the first set evaporated. Not when match point after match point went by the wayside. And not, most distracting of all, when her U.S. Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova was interrupted for 50 minutes Thursday night by environmental activists — one of whom glued his bare feet to the concrete floor in the stands. It's been rather obvious for quite some time that Gauff is no ordinary teenager. Now she is one win away from becoming
The two tennis stars memorably shared a heartwarming display of sisterhood at the 2019 U.S. Open.
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz's reign as the U.S. Open champion by eliminating him in the semifinals 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday night to set up a rematch in the final against Novak Djokovic. The No. 3-seeded Medvedev won his lone major championship at Flushing Meadows in 2021 by defeating 23-time Slam winner Djokovic in that year's title match. That prevented Djokovic from completing what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers crossed an item off his sports bucket list — and then made a statement with a more visible crossout. The New York Jets quarterback attended the U.S. Open on Sunday, something he said he'd like to do for the first time since he's playing in the New York/New Jersey area after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers. To mark the occasion, Rodgers posted a picture on a since-expired Instagram story of No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic from his seat with the words: "Bucket
Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports via ReutersThree protesters derailed the U.S. Open semifinal between American sensation Coco Gauff and her Czech opponent Karolina Muchova on Thursday night, at one point prompting a frustrated crowd to chant “kick them out.” And Gauff said she predicted it all.The protesters, who had environmental messages written on their shirts, started shouting from the bleachers in the middle of the first game of the second set. Security officials removed two of them promptly
By Simon Briggs in New York
Gauff said "I’d hope to do half of what" Serena Williams did throughout her career
The 19-year-old has taken over the baton from Serena Williams as America’s tennis superstar.
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will aim to set up another eagerly anticipated showdown in a Grand Slam final at the US Open on Friday.
Play was stopped after three people, wearing T-shirts saying ‘fossil fuels’ began shouting after the first game of the second set
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Climate protesters halted the U.S. Open women's semi-final between American Coco Gauff and Czech Karolina Muchova for nearly an hour on Thursday. With Gauff up a set and holding serve to open the second, a disturbance erupted in the upper bowl of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the sport's largest venue with a seating capacity of over 23,000. Stacey Allaster, United States Tennis Association (USTA) Chief Executive Professional Tennis, told ESPN the disturbance involved three climate protesters.
Djokovic beat the 20-year-old 6-3 6-2 7-6 (4).
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open final, but only after her semi-final against Karolina Muchova was suspended for more than 45 minutes when a protester glued his feet to the floor in the stands.
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were having a difficult year, struggling to win even a couple matches in a row. Everything changed once they returned to the U.S. Open, where Ram and Salisbury dominate like no men's team in 110 years. The No. 3 seeds captured their third straight title at Flushing Meadows, rallying to beat Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.