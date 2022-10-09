Hurricane Julia, Sunday 5 a.m. advisory

Associated Press

A man who allegedly stabbed eight people on the Las Vegas strip, killing two, said some had laughed at him and he “let the anger out,” according to an arrest report released Friday. Yoni Barrios, 32, also told one victim “sorry, man” before stabbing him in the back and also said that he hoped police would shoot him, the report said. It wasn’t immediately known whether Barrios had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.