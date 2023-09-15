Hurricane Idalia redirects flamingos to Texas

STORY: Flamingos have been spotted across the U.S. after Hurricane Idalia

Source: eBird online database

Five were seen in Galveston, Texas, in what's thought to be the first sighting in 15 years

[Mike Williams, Birdwatcher and photographer]

“When I got a message from the director of the Gulf Coast Observatory that said, ‘Flamingos. Are you going?’ To which I replied, ‘Is that a bar or a restaurant or what is it?’ And he goes, ‘Oh, no, no. They found some flamingos in Galveston.’”

“And when we got there, we were very surprised that there were no birders at all. It was just fishing guys on the peninsula. And as soon as we walked out, there they were. They were right in front of us. In fact, I think of anybody, we got the closest views. We were, we were very lucky.”

Others were spotted in Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania

Hurricane Idalia is likely to have redirected the birds flying between Cuba and Mexico

[Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director, Audubon Florida]

"It's very common, actually, for birds to be carried along with hurricanes. And in fact, among birdwatchers in the know, it's very common to go to the coast or otherwise go to see what hurricanes have brought after they've passed."