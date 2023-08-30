Hurricane Idalia Lashes Homes as it Strengthens en Route to Florida

Hurricane Idalia strengthened as it neared Florida’s Gulf Coast on August 29, forcing mass evacuations.

The powerful storm is expected to be “an extremely dangerous” Category 4 when it makes landfall early on August 30, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an 11 pm update.

Idalia was generating maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour by late Tuesday night – at the upper end of Category 2 – according to NHC.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned on Tuesday evening that the time to evacuate was running out.

“It’s going to be too nasty tomorrow morning,” he said.

Video filmed by Kim Stewart-Maslanski in Marco Island, Florida, on August 29, shows heavy rain and wild winds lashing buildings. Credit: Kim Stewart-Maslanski via Storyful