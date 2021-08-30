Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US. The powerful Category 4 storm made landfall on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, about 40 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land. Arriving with a barometric pressure of 930 millibars, Ida preliminarily goes down as tied for the fifth strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States based on wind speed. Based on central pressure it is tied for ninth strongest US landfall.