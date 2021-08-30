Hurricane Ida Latest + Tulsa Local Forecast

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Midfielder Ryan Gauld scored one goal and set up two others as the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Real Salt Lake 4-1 Sunday night to win their first Major League Soccer game under interim coach Vanni Sartini. Forward Brian White in the 53rd minute and defender Florian Jungwirth in the 69th also scored for the Whitecaps, who won their third consecutive game and extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches (4-0-5) before a crowd of 7,503 at BC Place. Vancouver also took advantage of a