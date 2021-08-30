Hurricane Ida Latest + Tulsa Local Forecast
Brandon has a look at the latest with Hurricane Ida plus our extended local forecast.
Sharks winger Evander Kane has reportedly requested and received a temporary restraining order from his wife.
José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1 on Sunday, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit.
Kevin Smith has been hitting a lot of balls hard since being called up to the Blue Jays, and now he has his first home run.
Soccer great Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after coming off the bench midway through the second half.
Only the Mets.
A bronze medal for Canada at the Paralympics hung in the balance of controversy at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series.
Smith reportedly agreed to a four-year, $64M deal.
There's so much more than meets the eye with the Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
The Toronto Raptors have added a little more depth and versatility.
Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the race because he won the pole on Saturday. Drivers will receive half points for the "race."
Juan Encarnacion was arrested in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was set to be presented before a judge on Saturday.
Abdul Alhassan is now thee seventh UFC fighter in history with at least three knockouts in under one minute.
The 2002 Scotty Cameron putter made its way to the US only days before auction.
After Tokyo, Andre De Grasse is no stranger to high expectations. He intends to keep meeting them.
VANCOUVER — Midfielder Ryan Gauld scored one goal and set up two others as the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Real Salt Lake 4-1 Sunday night to win their first Major League Soccer game under interim coach Vanni Sartini. Forward Brian White in the 53rd minute and defender Florian Jungwirth in the 69th also scored for the Whitecaps, who won their third consecutive game and extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches (4-0-5) before a crowd of 7,503 at BC Place. Vancouver also took advantage of a
Jake Paul has his biggest win yet.
The U.S. water polo team made history at the 2020 Tokyo Games, taking home a third consecutive Olympic gold medal. Stars Ashleigh Johnson and Maggie Steffens join The Rush, revealing what makes their sport the hardest in the world and what it’s like to smash glass ceilings and make history in the process. Plus, how would Johnson fare keeping goal in hockey and soccer? She’s willing to find out!
WINNIPEG — Marc Liegghio couldn't have asked for a better CFL debut. The rookie Blue Bombers kicker nailed a 45-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in his first pro start and Winnipeg defeated the Calgary Stampeders 18-16 on Sunday. “That’s a first game you dream of,” said Liegghio, a 24-year-old Western University product who hails from Woodbridge, Ont. “I never thought my first game would come to that. I’m just glad I made all my field goals and helped the team get the win in the end. I misse