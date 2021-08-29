Hurricane Ida Latest + Local Forecast

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — It will be back to the drawing board for the Ottawa Redblacks following a 24-12 loss to the B.C. Lions Saturday night at TD Place. There was no denying the frustration from Ottawa head coach Paul LaPolice, who again watched his offence sputter, this time in his home debut. “We’re moving the ball we felt, but we’re not creating explosive plays, whether that’s breaking a big run and exploding, or we had a couple of drops, a possible one in the end zone," he said. "We’re just not executing