The city of New Orleans was lashed by powerful winds and heavy rainfall as Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29.

The hurricane frist made landfall at Port Fourchon at around midday before making a second landfall near Galliano at 2 pm. The storm was carrying winds of up 145 mph, or 235 km/h, according to the National Hurricane Center. Credit: the.book.of.rob via Storyful