Hurricane Ida 2 p.m. update

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Decorated swimmer Aurélie Rivard has captured Canada's first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Hayes, who was arrested in Los Angeles last month, gasped, “I can’t breathe” multiple times before the officer removed his knee from Hayes’ neck.
Arsenal is bottom of the table with no points and no goals after three games.
Gardner Minshew will give the Eagles another option behind Jalen Hurts.
After Tokyo, Andre De Grasse is no stranger to high expectations. He intends to keep meeting them.
A lot needs to go right if Toronto is to make the postseason this year, including star-player health and relief pitching.
We're a tiny step closer to seeing a race between Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill.
Isaiah McKenzie sent out an image of his COVID-19 vaccine card.
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 12 years after he left the Premier League.
John Tavares provided some much-needed good news for the Maple Leafs.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
With his future in Buffalo uncertain, Sabres captain Jack Eichel is changing agents while in the midst of a long-standing dispute with the team.
Officials predict that the storm could become a Category 4 hurricane before it makes landfall south of New Orleans this weekend.
"Can't deny me what I deserve."
Police arrested Rashaun Jones last week alleging that he murdered his former Hurricanes teammate Bryan Pata in 2006.
The women's field is full of legitimate competitors, but all eyes will be on Ash Barty.
Djokovic is seeking to become just the third man to accomplish the Calendar Year Slam.
CALGARY — Laura Zimmerman scored the overtime winner for Switzerland in a 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Russia at the women's world hockey championship Saturday. Zimmerman catapulted the Swiss into Monday's semifinals in Calgary with a goal at 5:29 in extra time. Sinja Leeman on the rush fed Zimmerman, who one-timed the puck past Valeria Merkusheva for Switzerland's first win of the tournament. In Saturday's later quarterfinals, the United States met Japan, host Canada took on Germany and Finlan
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians sent reliever James Karnichak to Triple-A Columbus after the struggling right-hander failed to retire a batter in Friday night’s loss to Boston. Karinchak entered the game in the eighth inning with a 3-1 lead, but gave up a walk, a single and a three-run homer to Jonathan Araúz. Karinchak was removed following the home run in the 4-3 defeat. The move was announced before Saturday's game against the Red Sox. First baseman Bobby Bradley, who had been out with
The Texans are seeking three first-round draft picks and two second-round selections, a team that dropped out of trade discussions with Houston told Yahoo Sports.