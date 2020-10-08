Hurricane Hunters Survey Storm Delta as It Churns Over Gulf of Mexico

A US Department of Defense aircrew flew a reconnaissance mission on October 7 to take stock of the strengthening Hurricane Delta, which was forecast to hit the Louisiana coast, near the site of Hurricane Laura’s landfall earlier this year.

The storm, which made landfall in Mexico and later weakened, restrengthened to a Category 2 storm by Wednesday, packing 105 mph winds and threatening a several-foot storm surge.

This footage was captured by the Hurricane Hunters with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron. The plane left the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, to survey storm Delta on Wednesday night before recovering at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, the Department of Defense said.

Louisiana and part of coastal Texas were under a hurricane warning, as the National Hurricane Center advised residents to prepare. Credit: Hurricane Hunters via Storyful