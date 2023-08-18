Hurricane Hilary becomes a Category 3 storm
Hurricane Hilary has strengthened to a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds. It's expected to weaken before making landfall. Mark Finan explains the latest timing as of Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.
A threatening wildfire has prompted a local state of emergency for the City of West Kelowna, B.C., and part of the nearby Westbank First Nation as crews prepare for the "most challenging" few days of the province's fire season. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has also placed 68 properties on evacuation order and about 6,600 other properties on alert due to the nearby McDougall Creek wildfire, which grew to three square kilometres in a matter of hours after it started on Tuesday. Cliff Chap
A cold front associated with an unusually strong upper low is expected to sweep across southern Ontario Thursday, bringing a line of thunderstorms and strong wind gusts
A strong cold front will trigger thunderstorms across southern Ontario Thursday. Powerful winds and heavy rain are two big risks
A number of factors — maritime mines, pollutants from explosives, and sounds from rocket launches — could be contributing to the increase in dolphin deaths, NYT reported.
Hold on to your hats! An unusually strong August system will bring powerful winds to parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Wednesday
Tropical Storm Hilary in the Pacific Ocean is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, August 16.The storm was currently traveling south of Mexico, but was expected to move up toward Baja California and the southwestern US, according to the NHC.This footage by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the large storm circling in the Pacific Ocean, off the western coast of Central America.The NHC said in a statement on Wednesday, “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend … it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of rainfall and wind impacts.” Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
The beleaguered country suffered blackouts and water outages last year.
The black and blue-striped creature was discovered in the Pantepui cloud forest, experts said.
Only 13 red wolves are alive in the wild across five counties in eastern North Carolina.
The alligator was caught around 2 a.m. Aug. 13, Taylor Douglas said, while he and his crew were taking part in Alabama's alligator season.
The ship is the oldest known wreck in all of South Australia, researchers said.
“I’m celebrating the fact she’s a fighter and continues on.”
A mama black bear was seen in a serious staredown with a brown bear at Tongass National Forest in Alaska. See the cub cling to a tree in an attempt to stay safe from the approaching brown bear.
Beachgoers spotted the little one heading for the ocean.
The widespread belief in falsehoods is driven by getting the news you want to hear. Branch out to avoid being fooled. | Opinion
Strong thunderstorms will precede a rapid cooldown across Alberta as we end the week
A Texas woman is seeking help identifying a mystery animal she caught on camera in her neighborhood.
MONTREAL — From great white sharks around Quebec's Îles-de-la-Madeleine to lobsters conquering new territory, oceanographers say the warming of the Gulf of St. Lawrence is having an impact on the creatures that live in its unique ecosystem. Data from Fisheries and Oceans Canada show that deepwater temperatures have been increasing overall in the gulf since 2009. In 2022, gulf-wide average temperatures hit new record highs at depths of 150 to 300 metres, and passed the threshold of 7 C at 300 met
HAMBURG, Calif. (AP) — Rural areas near California's border with Oregon were under evacuation orders Wednesday after gusty winds from a thunderstorm sent a lightning-sparked wildfire racing through national forest lands, authorities said. The blaze in Siskiyou County, dubbed the Head Fire, was one of at least 20 fires — most of them tiny — that erupted in the Klamath National Forest as thunderstorms brought lightning and downdrafts that drove the flames through timber and rural lands. “This has
The security footage captured by a bird sanctuary in Maui has emerged as key evidence pointing to fallen utility lines as the possible cause of the wildfires