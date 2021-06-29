Hurricane Enrique hits coastal towns in Mexico

The hurricane is considered as category 1. Waves are expected to reach a height of between 6m (19.68 feet) and 8m (26.25 feet) on the coasts of the states of Nayarit and Jalisco, reports the SMN.

Enrique is currently about 95 km (59 miles) southwest of Cabo Corrientes in western Jalisco state, said the SMN general coordinator, Margarita Mendez. The SMN expects the hurricane to degrade to a tropical storm between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning when it will reach the state of Baja California Sur.