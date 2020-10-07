Hurricane Delta Winds and Waves Lash Cayman Islands Coastline

Southeastern Mexico braced for the impact of Hurricane Delta on Tuesday, October 6. Strong wind and waves lashed the coast as Delta was approaching the Yucatán Peninsula as a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The NHC expected an “extremely dangerous” storm surge starting on the evening of October 6. The storm intensified rapidly over the course of 24 hours and was forecast to hit southeastern Mexico later in the week with “direct aim” at Cancún.

This footage taken from the Cayman Islands shows the choppy conditions on Tuesday as the storm approached. Credit: Andrew Jarvis via Storyful