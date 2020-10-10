Hurricane Delta Leaves Flooded Streets in Alexandria, Louisiana

The City of Alexandria, Louisiana, reported flooding left by Hurricane Delta on Saturday, October 10, a day after the storm inundated the area, according to local reports.

Alexandria Mayor Jeffery Hall said most of the city was “spared major damages” to infrastructure and homes, but more than 3,000 customers were without power and city streets were flooded following the storm. The city began delivering flood kits to affected residents on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Delta made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane at around 6.00 pm CDT, warning of “damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge" across southern Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards on October 7 declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm.

As of Saturday, October 10, the storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression and was moving northeast across northern Mississippi. Credit: City of Alexandria, Louisiana via Storyful