The National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed that Hurricane Delta made landfall on the eastern coast of Mexico early Wednesday, October 7, with winds of up to 110 mph and a life-threatening storm surge expected.

This footage shows strong winds and rain in Cozumel on Wednesday morning around 3.50 am.

The NHC said that in the US, Southern states including Louisiana and Mississippi should expect storm impacts as of October 9. Credit: Luis Coca via Storyful