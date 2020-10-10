Hurricane Delta Brings 'Absolutely Insane' Winds to Jennings, Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made US landfall near Creole, Louisiana on Friday, October 9. The hurricane was reported as a Category 4 storm when it hit the Mexican coastline earlier in the week. On Friday, the hurricane was measured at a Category 2.

This footage shows the storm hitting Jennings, Louisiana, with the uploader writing, “The winds from Hurricane Delta are absolutely insane. Pray for the people in southwest Louisiana.”

The National Hurricane Center reported “Hurricane #Delta makes landfall near Creole, Louisiana, at 6:00 PM CDT as a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge continue over portions of southern Louisiana.”

According to reports, many residents along Delta’s path were still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which hit the state roughly six weeks ago.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards had issued a State of Emergency on October 7 in anticipation of landfall. Credit: @FranklinSpainWx via Storyful