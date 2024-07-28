Hunter Renfroe's two-run single
Hunter Renfroe lines a two-run single to center field in the 1st to give the Royals an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Hunter Renfroe lines a two-run single to center field in the 1st to give the Royals an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
In today's edition: Team USA men's basketball begins its gold medal quest, the Americans earn their first gold of Paris 2024, Simone Biles spotlight, the USWNT take the field again, and more.
Gradishar waited a long time to get into Canton, which may have had something to do with the fact that stats such as tackles and sacks weren't official when Gradishar began playing.
Biles pushed through to qualify for all four individual apparatus events.
The comparisons of contemporary women’s times to historical men’s times are a fascinating window into the progression of the sport of swimming.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
Malone, who is the reigning U.S. national all-around champion, fell three times and is likely out of individual medal contention.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
Thomas is entering his second season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Mississippi State.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
Avoid these five common mistakes fantasy football managers make!