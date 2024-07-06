Hunter Greene shuts down the Tigers
Hunter Greene strikes out seven batters over seven scoreless innings against the Tigers
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
Craig Monroe has been absent from the broadcast booth since June 9.
MLB is changing the rules for the Home Run Derby to slow down the pace and make it less exhausting for the sluggers participating.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Paul George will join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia in pursuit of an NBA championship.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
"Today, I let my team and my country down."
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
In a return to the site of his most painful Copa América memory, Lionel Messi and Argentina battled Chile to a near repeat of their 2016 heartbreak until a late goal from Lautaro Martínez secured the win and showcased the evolution of La Albiceleste.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
Thankfully, Rosario's helmet flap appeared to take the brunt of the ball's momentum.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.