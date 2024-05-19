Hunter Greene K's eight
Hunter Greene strikes eight Dodgers over his 6 1/3 innings of work in his start against Los Angeles
Hunter Greene strikes eight Dodgers over his 6 1/3 innings of work in his start against Los Angeles
We've finally discovered what will get Dodgers fans to show up early.
Ohtani tagged Braves ace Max Fried for a two-run shot in the first inning, then hit a solo shot in the eighth as the Dodgers prevailed in a battle of NL favorites.
Urías has been on administrative leave from MLB since his September arrest.
Shohei Ohtani keeps dominating.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
Xander Schauffele held a one-shot lead entering play on Saturday at Valhalla.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
The Celtics are optimistic the big man will return at some point in the series.
Even after early morning arrest, Scottie Scheffler has himself near the top of the leaderboard after two rounds of the 106th PGA Championship.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
John Daly carded an 11-over 82 on Thursday to kick off the PGA Championship.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Free agency is more than 5 months away, but today's performances will shape this winter's contracts.