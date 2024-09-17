Hunter Goodman's game-tying solo homer (12)
Hunter Goodman launches a solo homer to left, tying the game at 2 in the bottom of the 7th
Hunter is 12th in the Heisman odds, despite being one of college football's best wide receivers and cornerbacks ... at the same time.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo suffered a calf strain that should sideline him for "a couple of weeks," according to coach Kyle Shanahan.
No. 17 Notre Dame lost two starting linemen, one on offense and defense, in their 66-7 win over Purdue.
The Champions League returns on Tuesday with a new "league phase" format that more confusing than ever, but all you need to know is that every match matters as clubs vie for knockout stage spots.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to miss "an extended period of time" with an ankle injury suffered in Week 2's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may miss Week 3's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe after suffering an abdominal injury versus UTSA.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and reactions from every game in the Week 2 NFL Sunday slate.
If you want Williams to operate in structure, you have to provide the structure he can trust. That’s not what happened vs. the Texans, and it’s why he’s exiting Week 2 without a TD scored and a pair of ugly passing performances.
Week 2 of the fantasy football season brought more chaos. Matt Harmon sifts through the noise to find the signal.
Who should be feeling worse right now, Florida or Florida State fans? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to more disappointing performances for the Seminoles and Gators in their Week 3 Overreaction. They also praise the Group of 5, dissect a frustrating game for Georgia, and fight for Travis Hunter's Heisman case.
“When that line gets crossed, we simply can’t let that happen in pro football.”
Young will continue to start for Carolina. Is it the right decision for Young or the Panthers?
Get ready for a week of everyone burying the Cowboys.
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.
Pittsburgh isn't scoring many points, but the Steelers are 2-0.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
Cooper Kupp was seen in a walking boot after their loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 2's fantasy highs and lows, including issuing a mea culpa when it comes to the surprisingly impressive Saints.
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
A penalty in the red zone kept Detroit from scoring just before halftime, which proved costly in the 20-16 loss.