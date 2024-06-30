Hunter Goodman's go-ahead sacrifice fly
Hunter Goodman hits a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Sam Hilliard and putting the Rockies ahead 3-2 in the 10th inning
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
In a decision that could have ripple effects over the next several weeks, D'Angelo Russell plans to pick up his $18.7 million option to play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, according to multiple reports.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who led the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, has signed a contract with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
In today's edition: The nepo-ballers phenomenon, MLB All-Star voting, USMNT falls to Panama, and more.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
"Today, I let my team and my country down."
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.
Nic Claxton isn't going anywhere.
The second round of the NBA Draft will kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.
