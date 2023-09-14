Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed

Storyful

A man is wanted for assault on a police officer after dragging a trooper with his vehicle as he fled a traffic stop in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, September 13, according to Massachusetts State Police (MSP).Dashcam footage of the incident, released by the MSP on Thursday, shows two troopers leaning in the driver’s open door as they speak to the suspect on Montello Street. One of the troopers had stopped the car for motor vehicle violations, police said.Suddenly, the vehicle accelerates away. One of the troopers holds on to the moving vehicle and is dragged several yards before falling on the road. That trooper gets back on his feet and runs inside an MSP vehicle before trying to pursue the suspect down the roadway.The trooper sustained minor injuries, the MSP said.The suspect, named as 31-year-old Brockton resident Derek Lobo, was facing charges including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and trafficking in fentanyl, police said. Credit: Massachusetts State Police via Storyful