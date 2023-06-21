Hungry Bear Breaks Into Truck, Sits in Front Seat, and Snacks

A bear snuck through the window of a work truck and snacked on some nuts as American Plate Glass employees looked on in Sunapee, New Hampshire, on June 14.

Milinda Scott owns the glass company who were on a job in Sunapee and told Storyful the bear opened the lunch box of an employee and was eating the nuts it found inside. She added that she was in disbelief because of how the bear was sitting in the car in “human form”.

“The bear tried to open a second lunch but had difficulties,” she said. She explained that a second employee stood up on top of another vehicle and waved his arms to encourage the bear to leave.

The video shows the bear sitting in the passenger seat of the car eating out of a bag as employees talk about how the bear broke in, and whose food it’s eating. The bear eventually exits the car and employees chase it up a path.

Scott said the bear did not leave the premises entirely, but instead lay down, watched the employees work, and took a nap for about 40 minutes. Scott, who lost her husband Douglas nine months ago, said her employees thought the bear was reminiscent of her late husband because of the way it was sitting in the car.

Luckily, the bear didn’t damage the vehicle, she said. Credit: Milinda Scott via Storyful