Hungry Bat Licks Flowers to Extract Nectar in Sydney

A flying fox enjoyed a sweet treat by licking flower blossoms in Sydney, Australia.

Bat carer, Sarah Curran, filmed a video which shows a flying fox, whom she calls Gary, using its tongue to extract nectar from flowers. Curran wrote in an Instagram post that flying foxes are “effective and essential pollinators” as they can spread seeds and native flower pollen during their long-distance night flights.

New South Wales has three native species of flying fox.